AARP Purpose Prize Award Seeks Nominations of Community Changemakers

March 23, 2017

Five Winners Will Each Receive $50K Cash Awards This September

BURLINGTON, VT — March 23, 2017 — AARP announced it is seeking nominations for the prestigious AARP Purpose Prize which will award $50,000 cash prizes to each of five winners for outstanding work by people age 50 and over that is focused on advancing social good. Award announcements will be made in September 2017.

Since its inception in 2005, more than 100 AARP Purpose Prize winners have been recognized for their outstanding contributions and positive, social impact of their work. While the focus of past winners has reflected a vast array of issue areas, examples include aiding disabled children, combating senior isolation, and delivering healthcare to homebound, often low-income, elderly patients.

“This year, we are particularly interested in work being done in the areas of caregiving, savings, employment and the workplace, and livable communities,” said AARP Vermont State Director Greg Marchildon.

“However, one of the strengths of the AARP Purpose Prize has always been the diverse range of excellent work focused on the social good that it honors, so we’re looking forward to nominations and applications that span a broad spectrum of individuals, locales, and areas of focus. We are encouraging folks to nominate everyday people who are using their experience to do extraordinary things and encourage those nominees to apply. It is a short and simple process,” Marchildon said.

The Purpose Prize is open to the public and there is no charge for entry. To apply for the AARP Purpose Prize, applicants must first be nominated by someone, or they may nominate themselves. Nominations are now open and may be submitted via http://purposeprize.aarp.org/?intcmp=AE-ABOUT-RR. Nominations are due by May 12, 2017. Once nominated, nominees may submit their applications anytime until May 19, 2017.

In addition to awarding $50,000 cash prizes to each of five winners, one of the five winners will be awarded the Andrus Award for Intergenerational Excellence, named for AARP’s founder. For more information on the AARP Purpose Prize, please visit www.aarp.org/purposeprize.