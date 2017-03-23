Veteran Journalist Josh McElveen Named Vice President for Communications at Dartmouth-Hitchcock

News release — Dartmouth-Hitchcock

March 23, 2017

LEBANON, NH – Josh McElveen, a distinguished journalist currently serving as political director and news anchor of WMUR-TV in Manchester, has been appointed Vice President for Communications and Marketing for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system.

McElveen brings more than two decades of marketing and media experience, along with a deep knowledge of New Hampshire and broad connections across the region. He is widely recognized as a panelist for nationally televised Presidential debates, countless interviews with candidates seeking office at every level and, in his eight years at WMUR, he has become one of the most trusted faces in television news.

“There is no question that the landscape of health care is fluid and constantly evolving. Dartmouth-Hitchcock is a health system that is on par with any in the region or the nation,

and well-positioned in that evolving landscape. I am greatly honored to be accepted into the Dartmouth-Hitchcock family, and I am humbled by the opportunity to work alongside the talented people who are committed to the ultimate goal of improving lives of the people and communities we serve.”

McElveen will join Dartmouth-Hitchcock on April 3, succeeding outgoing VP Roddy Young, who will pursue other career options.

“Josh will be a valuable addition to an already strong communications team,” said D-H Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel John P. Kacavas, in making the announcement. “He will lead us in our efforts to celebrate the people and accomplishments of D-H, build awareness of our many contributions to the communities we serve, and solidify our status as a leader in creating a sustainable health system grounded in population health, value-based care, and alternative payment models.”

A New Hampshire native, McElveen received the esteemed George F. Peabody Award for Excellence for his on-site coverage of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. At WMUR, he and his team received a 2015 Edward R. Murrow Award for their reporting on New Hampshire’s addiction crisis. Individually, he has been honored by the Veterans Administration for his work promoting veterans’ issues and he remains involved in charitable efforts through the Veterans Count organization.

McElveen is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, where he supervised training for the Rapid Response Protection Protocol for Marine ground forces and earned several medals and commendations. He also studied journalism and communications while on active duty.

Upon his honorable discharge from the USMC, McElveen worked at a marketing firm in Florida, where he specialized in the commercial marketing of small businesses through the use of electronic media. After successfully launching and operating a small business in California, he graduated from the San Francisco School of Broadcasting and Mass Communications in 1995, starting a decorated career in broadcast journalism. Before returning to New Hampshire, McElveen worked in a number of media markets, including Santa Barbara, CA; New Orleans; and Boston.