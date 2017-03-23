Vermont Creamery Named to Best Places to Work in Vermont List

News Release — Vermont Creamery

March 23, 2017

Contact:

Kara Herlihy

[email protected]

Websterville, VT— March 23, 2017— Vermont Creamery, crafters of the highest quality artisanal cheeses and butter, was recently named as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Vermont. Co-founder Allison Hooper and company president Adeline Druart accepted the award presented by Governor Phil Scott at a special presentation held on March 22 in Burlington.

“It is a tremendous honor to be included in the Best Places to Work in Vermont list,” said Vermont Creamery co-founder Allison Hooper. “We want our employees to take as much pride in their workplace as we take in the products they make.”

The eleventh annual list of the Best Places to Work in Vermont was created by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont department of Labor, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – Vermont State Council and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Vermont, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2017 Best Places to Work in Vermont list is made up of 45 companies.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Vermont. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Vermont and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

About Vermont Creamery

Vermont Creamery’s line of fresh and aged goat cheeses, cultured butter, and crème fraîche have won over 100 national and international awards. Founded in 1984 by Bob Reese and Allison Hooper, Vermont Creamery supports a network of more than 15 family farms, promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. B Corp Certified since 2014, Vermont Creamery is the founder of Ayers Brook Goat Dairy, the country’s first demonstration goat dairy. For more information, visit www.vermontcreamery.com.