VCFA Announces Tuition-Free Art & Design Summer Studio Intensives for Middle and High School Students

News Release — VCFA

March 23, 2017

Contact:

Tim Simard

[email protected]

802.828.8804

Montpelier, Vt.—Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) has announced a tuition-free, application based, summer program for middle and high school-aged students interested in visual and media arts. VCFA will offer Art & Design Studio Intensives beginning this July to rising students in grades eight through 12.

The summer Studio Intensives are geared toward any middle school or high school student that is interested in developing a creative portfolio, learning new techniques, and exploring ways to express personal and social visions. Emphasis in both Intensives is on experimentation, personal expression and developing conceptual content. Enrollment is application based, and capped at 15 students per studio. Students apply to participate by submitting a digital portfolio, a letter of interest and contact information for their art teacher for a recommendation.

Application links are on our website: vcfa.edu/intensives.

“We are interested in working with highly motivated, talented, and adventurous students who want to explore and expand their own creativity and expand their artistic techniques. By offering the tuition-free Studio Intensives, we can offer these programs to all interested students regardless of financial constraints,” said Marni Leikin, VCFA’s Director of Graduate Studies in Art & Design Education programs.

VCFA will offer two Studio Intensives that last five days each, and take place from 12:30 p.m.—4:30 p.m. each day:

The Digital & Design Arts week (July 21-28, 2017) focuses on new media techniques, materials and processes. Projects may include video, animation, digital photography, graphics, industrial/product design, installation, and spatial practice.

The Traditional Visual Art Materials week (July 31-Aug. 4, 2017) focuses on traditional media, with an emphasis on materials exploration and content development. Intensives students will have the opportunity to explore painting, printmaking, drawing, street art, and sculpture.

The annual gallery exhibition of student work is Aug. 5, 2017.

For more information about the summer Studio Intensives and how to apply, visit vcfa.edu/intensives. Space is limited.