Scott names state Supreme Court appointee

Gov. Phil Scott has revealed his pick to be the next justice on Vermont’s top court.

He chose Superior Court Judge Karen Russell Carroll to fill the seat on the state Supreme Court that will be vacated by Justice John Dooley at the end of this month.

Carroll will be appointed April 1.

A Vermont native, Carroll has been a Superior Court judge since 2000, presiding over divisions in Windham, Windsor and Bennington counties since then. Before she joined the bench, she worked in the attorney general’s office and as a deputy state’s attorney.

In a statement, Scott said he takes the responsibility of appointing a new Supreme Court justice “very seriously.”

“Among a pool of very strong and capable candidates, Judge Carroll distinguished herself based on her depth of experience, character, integrity, and – most importantly – understanding and application of the law,” Scott said.

Carroll needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

Scott named his pick to the court several months after a Vermont Supreme Court case confirmed it was his responsibility to select Dooley’s successor.

Dooley in September announced his intention to retire when his current term expires at the end of March. Then-Gov. Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, began the process of selecting Dooley’s replacement but was blocked by a challenge brought by House and Senate Republican leaders.