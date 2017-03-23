 

Scott names state Supreme Court appointee

Mar. 23, 2017, 1:33 pm by Leave a Comment
Gov. Phil Scott has revealed his pick to be the next justice on Vermont’s top court.

He chose Superior Court Judge Karen Russell Carroll to fill the seat on the state Supreme Court that will be vacated by Justice John Dooley at the end of this month.

Carroll will be appointed April 1.

Karen Russell Carroll

Judge Karen Russell Carroll, nominee for the Vermont Supreme Court. Courtesy photo

A Vermont native, Carroll has been a Superior Court judge since 2000, presiding over divisions in Windham, Windsor and Bennington counties since then. Before she joined the bench, she worked in the attorney general’s office and as a deputy state’s attorney.

In a statement, Scott said he takes the responsibility of appointing a new Supreme Court justice “very seriously.”

“Among a pool of very strong and capable candidates, Judge Carroll distinguished herself based on her depth of experience, character, integrity, and – most importantly – understanding and application of the law,” Scott said.

Carroll needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

Scott named his pick to the court several months after a Vermont Supreme Court case confirmed it was his responsibility to select Dooley’s successor.

Dooley in September announced his intention to retire when his current term expires at the end of March. Then-Gov. Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, began the process of selecting Dooley’s replacement but was blocked by a challenge brought by House and Senate Republican leaders.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections Tagged With: , , , ,
Elizabeth Hewitt

Elizabeth Hewitt is the criminal justice reporter for VTDigger. She grew up in central Vermont and holds a graduate degree in magazine journalism from New York University. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter @emhew

Latest stories by Elizabeth

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Scott names state Supreme Court appointee"