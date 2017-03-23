Sanders to Speak at St. Johnsbury Academy Commencement

News Release — St. Johnsbury Academy

March 17, 2016

Contact:

Phoebe Cavanaugh Cobb, Marketing and Communications

St. Johnsbury Academy

1000 Main Street

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819 802-751-2336

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.stjohnsburyacademy.org

St. Johnsbury Academy’s speaker at the school’s 174th Commencement taking place on Monday, June 5th, will be Senator Bernie Sanders.

The senator’s website describes his career:

Bernie Sanders is serving his second term in the U.S. Senate after winning re-election in 2012 with 71 percent of the vote. His previous 16 years in the House of Representatives make him the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. Born in 1941 in Brooklyn, Sanders attended James Madison High School, Brooklyn College and the University of Chicago. After graduating in 1964, he moved to Vermont. In 1981, he was elected (by 10 votes) to the first of four terms as mayor of Burlington. Sanders lectured at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard and at Hamilton College in upstate New York before his 1990 election as Vermont’s at-large member in Congress. The Almanac of American Politics calls Sanders a “practical and successful legislator.” Throughout his career he has focused on the shrinking American middle class and the growing income and wealth gaps in the United States. As chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Sanders in 2014 passed legislation reforming the VA health care system. Congressional Quarterly said he was able “to bridge Washington’s toxic partisan divide and cut one of the most significant deals in years.” Today, Sanders remains on the veterans committee and was tapped by Senate leadership to be the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee. He also serves on the Environment and Public Works Committee, where he has focused on global warming and rebuilding our nation’s crumbling infrastructure. He is a member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, where he has championed efforts to transform our energy system from fossil fuels to renewable power sources like solar and wind. He also sits on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, where he has fought for greater access to affordable health care and improved education programs from pre-K to college.

Academy Headmaster Tom Lovett said, “It is always an honor when our elected officials, especially those at the federal level, agree to speak at our Commencement. Senator Sanders has been a very accessible member of Congress, addressing our students numerous times including at a recent Student Town Hall Meeting in Alumni Gym. Our students have regularly contributed to his State of the Union Essay Contest, and this year junior Quinn Nelson Mayo was selected as the contest winner. His willingness to discuss serious issues, listen seriously, and take student voices seriously has inspired our students to take the processes and promises of democracy seriously. He is a gifted public speaker, and I am sure his message will be well-received by our graduates and their families. I am looking forward to hearing what advice he will give to our graduates.”

Confidentiality Notice: This email may contain information protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). If this email contains confidential and/or privileged health or student information and you are not entitled to access such information under FERPA or HIPAA, federal regulations require that you destroy this email without reviewing it and you may not forward it to anyone.