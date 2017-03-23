Beekeeper Kirk Webster to Speak at Sterling College

News Release — Sterling College

March 22, 2017

March 22, 2017 • Craftsbury Common, VT • Hungry honey bees, according to a study from The Ohio State University, prefer apiaries in agricultural areas rather than in neighboring urban areas. People in Vermont who wish to take advantage of their location and get an overview of beginning beekeeping should come to “Beekeeping in Vermont,” a talk by Kirk Webster, at Sterling College.

Webster is a beekeeper in the Champlain Valley of Vermont and the owner of Champlain Valley Bees and Queens. He is one of a select number of commercial-scale beekeepers in the United States that doesn’t use any chemicals in the hive. He will talk about his experiences beekeeping in Vermont, as well as how bees are affected by modern agricultural practices.

He will speak on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. in Common House on the Sterling College campus. Donations are welcomed on a sliding scale, up to $15.

For more information on Kirk Webster and his apiary, visit his webpage at kirkwebster.com.