Merchants Bank Donates to the Intervale Gleaning & Food Rescue Program

Merchants Bank recently made a $2,000 donation to the Intervale Gleaning and Food Rescue Program. The Program, located in Burlington, VT, works with volunteers, community organizations, and farms to harvest fresh food that would otherwise go to waste and distribute it to hungry people in the community. In the past two years, they have distributed 50,000 pounds of fresh food to people in Chittenden County.

“We are so grateful to have the support of Merchants Bank, which will help us improve the quality of life for members of our community more than ever before,” said the Intervale Center’s Executive Director, Travis Marcotte. “This year, our Gleaning and Food Rescue program will provide 50,000 pounds of fresh, free gleaned produce to 175 low-income families during a 16-week Fair Share program, thanks to the support of our community and Merchants Bank.”

“The Intervale goes over and beyond providing free food to those in need,” stated Cheryl Houchens, Vice President Compliance and Community Reinvestment Officer at Merchants Bank. “They are an essential part of Chittenden County. The various services provided by the Intervale Center include nutrition education, food preparation skills as well as providing community members with resources to access to healthy food year round. We appreciate and are grateful for the work done by the Intervale Center employees and the volunteers who provide our neighbors with nutritious free food.”