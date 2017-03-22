 

Merchants Bank Donates to the Intervale Gleaning & Food Rescue Program

Mar. 22, 2017, 10:51 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Merchants Bank March 21, 2017

Contact:
Anita Bourgeois
Merchants Bank, 275 Kennedy Drive, S. Burlington, VT 05403
802-865-1641, [email protected]

Burlington, VT

Merchants Bank recently made a $2,000 donation to the Intervale Gleaning and Food Rescue Program. The Program, located in Burlington, VT, works with volunteers, community organizations, and farms to harvest fresh food that would otherwise go to waste and distribute it to hungry people in the community. In the past two years, they have distributed 50,000 pounds of fresh food to people in Chittenden County.

“We are so grateful to have the support of Merchants Bank, which will help us improve the quality of life for members of our community more than ever before,” said the Intervale Center’s Executive Director, Travis Marcotte. “This year, our Gleaning and Food Rescue program will provide 50,000 pounds of fresh, free gleaned produce to 175 low-income families during a 16-week Fair Share program, thanks to the support of our community and Merchants Bank.”

“The Intervale goes over and beyond providing free food to those in need,” stated Cheryl Houchens, Vice President Compliance and Community Reinvestment Officer at Merchants Bank. “They are an essential part of Chittenden County. The various services provided by the Intervale Center include nutrition education, food preparation skills as well as providing community members with resources to access to healthy food year round. We appreciate and are grateful for the work done by the Intervale Center employees and the volunteers who provide our neighbors with nutritious free food.”

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Merchants Bank Donates to the Intervale Gleaning & Food Rescue P..."