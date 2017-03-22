Howard Center Kicks Off Spring Community Education Series on March 23 with a Screening of ‘Being Mortal’

News Release — Howard Center

March 21, 2017

Burlington, VT— Howard Center kicks off its Spring Community Education Series on March 23 with a screening of the FRONTLINE documentary Being Mortal. The film is based on the bestselling book by renowned New Yorker writer and Boston surgeon Dr. Atul Gawande and follows Gawande as he explores the relationships doctors have with patients who are nearing the end of life. It shows how doctors, including Gawande, are often untrained, ill-suited, and uncomfortable talking about chronic illness and death with their patients.

Taking Steps, “Who’s Your Person… What’s Your Plan?” is a collaboration among organizations in Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties which facilitates discussions about the importance of advance care planning and the tools available for medical decision-making in Vermont.

Join panelists for a discussion about the film and explore advance care planning: If you thought you were dying, what would matter most?

Panelists: Cindy Bruzzese, Vermont Ethics Network; Zail Berry, MD, UVM Larner College of Medicine, UVM Medical Center, Birchwood Terrace Health Care; and Tara Graham, Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties. Facilitator: Catherine Simonson, Howard Center. Main Street Landing’s Film House, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

For additional information, call 802-488-6912 or visit www.howardcenter.org.￼￼