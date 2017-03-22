Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
David Murphy: Nation’s ‘reservoir of positive regard’ depleted
Editor’s note: This commentary is by David Murphy, of Montpelier, who is a retired United Methodist minister.I was privileged to attend a program sponsored by VTDigger on “Fake News” (March 13 at Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier). It was a most interesting dialogue with central Vermont residents and staff from VTDigger, including executive editor Anne Galloway.
In the midst of the conversation it occurred to me that our society is in a horrible state, reminiscent of the couples I have counseled with in the midst of their broken relationships and possible divorce.
In the couple-counseling world there is a concept of “The Reservoir of Positive Regard.” The concept likely arises out of Carl Rogers’ writings about “Unconditional Positive Regard,” and the later corresponding psychotherapy writings presenting the opposite concept of “Conditional Positive Regard.”
Carl Rogers wrote:
The central hypothesis of this approach can be briefly stated. It is that the individual has within him or her self vast resources for self-understanding, for altering her or his self-concept, attitudes, and self-directed behavior—and that these resources can be tapped if only a definable climate of facilitative psychological attitudes can be provided. 1
I have served a great deal of time as a couple’s counselor in my 40-plus years of professional life. In a couple’s relationship things that each do and say to each other either adds to or depletes the “Reservoir of Positive Regard.” When an individual uses words of encouragement, does something nice and expresses true love, the reservoir is increased. If a couple has one member who lies, has an affair or does things of a negative nature, the reservoir is diminished. Couples who have a large reservoir of positive regard are better prepared to deal with setbacks in their relationship. If the reservoir is depleted, couples fall into the pit of silence and or screaming at each other, often lobbing insults and accusations over a very high wall of hurt and mistrust.
We have been lied to repeatedly and seriously for decades now, to the point that citizens do not believe or have faith in their leaders.
I see the relationships on the national scene in a similar way. I see the reservoir of positive regard to be at the lowest level in my memory (60 years). Reason: We have been lied to repeatedly and seriously for decades now, to the point that citizens do not believe or have faith in their leaders. It goes back to “I am not a crook,” through “The weapons of mass destruction” to the present accusations of wiretaps.
I recently viewed the film, “Merchants of Doubt.” It made me ill how corporations have lied to us and set up organizations to disseminate untruths and cause confusion for their own mainly financial ends. Now in the highest levels of government we have lies and cover-ups almost on a daily basis.
Solution: We as citizens need to take to the streets and demand truth. We need to demand civility, so that real conversations can take place about how we deal with the nation’s problems. We need honest facts about how things are and how they got that way. I hope we all can work together to move forward in a positive way.
I see the light, but I am not optimistic.
Notes
1 Rogers, Carl R. “Client-centered Approach to Therapy”, in I. L. Kutash and A. Wolf (eds.), Psychotherapist’s Casebook: Theory and Technique in Practice. San Francisco: Jossey-Bass
Recent Stories
Bill shielding journalists’ sources gets strong Senate…
Public defender suggests probe of ex-officer taking…
UPDATED: Marijuana legalization bill advances to House…
Security breach at Vermont Department of Labor
Mathis at center of State Board of…
Lawmakers gear up for $15 an hour…