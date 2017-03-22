 

Climate Change Talk March 27 at Lyndon State College

News Release — Lyndon State College
March 21, 2017

[email protected]

LYNDONVILLE, VERMONT — Janel Hanrahan, Lyndon State College professor of Atmospheric Sciences, will give an overview of climate change and lead a question-and-answer session with the LSC Climate Change Communication Group on March 27.

“Our Climate: Let’s Talk about It,” free for the public, will be at 6 p.m. in the Moore Community Room at LSC’s Academic and Student Activity Center.

Hanrahan will discuss the science behind human-caused climate change, common misconceptions, impacts on future generations and how to address the problem.

LSC’s Atmospheric Sciences Department is regarded as among the best in the country. The college offers a new Bachelor of Science degree in Climate Change Science. The degree is an interdisciplinary degree comprised of courses in atmospheric science and natural science.
For more information on this new degree, visit LyndonState.edu/ClimateChange.

