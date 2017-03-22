 

Annual Career and Internships Fair at Southern Vermont College

Mar. 22, 2017, 10:56 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — March 21, 2017
March 21, 2017

Contact:
Marion Whiteford, SVC Communications, 802-447-6388, [email protected]

(BENNINGTON, Vt.) – Southern Vermont College will host its annual Spring Career and Internships Fair on Thursday, March 30, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. in Everett Mansion’s Burgdorff Gallery. The Fair will be an ideal opportunity for those seeking employment, career information, internship possibilities, and more. This free event is open to the general public, students from other area colleges, and current students and alumni from Southern Vermont College.

Representatives from the following local and regional industries, law enforcement offices, state agencies, health sites, and nonprofit organizations will be available: Albany County Sheriff’s Office; BAYADA Home Health Care; Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce; Berkshire Family and Individual Resources; Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth; The Equinox Resort; Northwestern Counseling & Support Services; Seall Inc. – 204 Depot; Securitas Security Services USA; Springfield Medical Care Systems, Inc.; United Counseling Service; and Vermont State Police.

Employers interested in participating or for more information, please contact Southern Vermont College Career Development and Internships Coordinator Betsy Dunham at 802-447-4631 or e-mail [email protected].

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Annual Career and Internships Fair at Southern Vermont College"