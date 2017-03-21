 

Women’s History Month Event Women of the Counterculture Movement in 1970s Vermont Rescheduled to March 22

Mar. 21, 2017, 7:23 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont History Center
March 20, 2017

RESCHEDULED Women’s History Month Event:
Women of the Counterculture Movement in 1970s Vermont
Wednesday, March 22nd 6:00 -7:30 p.m.
Vermont History Center, 60 Washington Street, Barre

In our annual partnership with the Vermont Historical Society to honor Women’s History Month (March), Vermont Commission on Women presents a free evening roundtable discussion, “Women of the Counterculture Movement in 1970s Vermont” this Wednesday, March 22nd at 6:00 pm. at the Vermont History Center, 60 Washington Street in Barre.

The 1970s saw incredible advancements in public engagement with, and recognition of, women’s rights. This flowering of second-wave feminism had a far-reaching impact on American society. What was it like for women who participated in the counterculture during that time? What challenges did they face, and what opportunities did they find? How was women’s experience in Vermont unique, and what did it share with the rest of the country? Bring your ideas, questions, and thoughts for a far-reaching roundtable conversation reflecting on the past and its connections to the present.

This event will be moderated by director of the VT Commission on Women, Cary Brown and will feature Euan Bear, Bridget Downey-Meyer, Louise Andrews, Melinda Moulton and Verandah Porche, reflecting on what brought them into this movement, what their experience was like, and what lasting impact it’s had on their own lives and on Vermont society. Enjoy stories of this time, and learn through the lens of these women who took part. Find more information on the Facebook event page here or at Vermont Commission on Women.

