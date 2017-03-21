Vermont Fish & Wildlife Offers Series of Free Fishing Clinics

News Release — Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept.

March 20, 2017

Media Contact:

Corey Hart, 802-505-5562

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will be hosting a series of free fishing clinics this spring and summer, including four specialized courses focused on specific tactics and species of fish.

“We’re excited to offer these targeted fishing clinics to the angling public this year,” said Corey Hart, ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ coordinator with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “The clinics are structured very similar to our basics of fishing courses, but will dig deeper into specific techniques, equipment and strategies used to pursue certain species of fish.”

The four clinics currently scheduled, which are free and open to the public, include:

Introduction to Targeting Trout and Salmon with Lead-Core Line: Clinic will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Camp Kehoe in Castleton. This lecture-based course will explore basic lead-core line fishing techniques including how, where and when it is used, and how to implement it from various boating platforms.

Introduction to Bass Fishing: Clinic will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Halfmoon State Park in Hubbardton. This course will focus on targeting bass with artificial lures and determining what lures to use at different times and in varying situations.

Introduction to Trout Fishing with Spinning Equipment: Clinic will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Waterbury Public Library and on the Winooski River, both in Waterbury. The course will cover targeting trout with spinning equipment, and will also include reviews of ecology, knot tying, casting, lure making and more. At the conclusion of the clinic, participants will go fishing on the nearby Winooski River to practice their skills.

Introduction to Fly Fishing: Clinic will be held on Saturday, July 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ed Weed Fish Hatchery in Grand Isle. The clinic is designed as a crash course on fly fishing and will cover the basics of casting, knot tying, ecology and much more. All equipment will be provided.

The clinics will be taught by staff from Vermont Fish & Wildlife as well as certified ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ program instructors. Loaner equipment is available upon request, or participants may bring their own gear. Participants are also encouraged to bring a bag lunch and dress appropriately based on the weather.

Preregistration for each of the clinics is required and can be completed by emailing [email protected] or calling 802-265-2279.

To learn more about future clinics, fishing in Vermont, or to purchase a fishing license, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.