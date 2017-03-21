 

Vermont congressional delegation to hold town meeting Saturday in Hardwick

Vermont’s congressional delegation will hold a joint town meeting 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hazen Union School in Hardwick.

U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., will hold the forum to discuss a wide array of issues with constituents.

In a joint statement, Leahy, Sanders and Welch said they wanted to “provide Vermonters with the opportunity to address the delegation in one forum through a joint town meeting.”

“There is no shortage of issues of major consequence being discussed in Washington these days,” they said in a statement. “Massive budget cuts, the gutting of environmental enforcement and Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act are just some of the crucial issues that affect people in Vermont and throughout the United States.”

Hazen Union School is located at 126 Hazen Union Dr., Hardwick.

An RSVP is requested but not required. Seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.

