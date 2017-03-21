Upper Valley Trails Alliance to Host Regional Trails Forum

News Release — Upper Valley Trails Alliance

March 20, 2017

Contact:

Russell Hirschler, Executive Director, Upper Valley Trails Alliance

802.649.9075, [email protected]

The Upper Valley Trails Alliance is hosting a community trails forum, Trails Connect, on Monday, March 27, 2017 from 5-8:30 at Hypertherm, 71 Heater Road, Lebanon, NH.

The evening will include an opportunity for networking and an open forum, as well as a tribute to departing Trail Programs Director, John Taylor. Facilitated sessions and topics during the evening include: Trail Ethics and Conflicts, Trail Protections, Community Needs for trails and recreation, and Hot Topics in Trail Maintenance. Additionally, there will be a Trail Finder demonstration and ample opportunity for community input and discussion around these topics and more.

Since earlier trail forums hosted by UVTA in 2008, 2010, and 2012, the Trails Alliance has implemented a number of successful community projects. “Many of our projects and initiatives today were action items identified by participants from the previous forums”, said Russell Hirschler, Director of the Upper Valley Trails Alliance. Some of these include: the Upper Valley Loop Trail; the Mascoma River Greenway – a proposed extension of the Northern Rail Trail that will ultimately connect the villages of Lebanon and West Lebanon; Trail Finder – an online trails database for access trails in VT and NH; the rebuilding of the Gile Mountain Trail; the development of the Upper Valley High School Trail Corps program; and the opening of the Trescott Water Supply Lands.

“We look forward to connecting with trail users and advocates, partner organizations and towns, trail managers, and others to help inform the trails and recreation community and the Trails Alliance about current and future needs” Hirschler added.

Boloco burritos will be served. The 2017 Trails Connect Forum is sponsored by the Upper Valley Trails Alliance with support from Hypertherm and Boloco. For a full schedule and agenda, visit www.uvtrails.org.