Study ‘Charcuterie’ at the School of the New American Farmstead at Sterling College

News Release — Sterling College

March 21, 2017

Media Contact:

Christian Feuerstein, Director of Communications, Sterling College

802.586.7711 x164 • [email protected]

March 21, 2017 • Craftsbury Common, VT • Charcuterie is enjoying a distinct renaissance in the United States right now, thanks to old world traditions being revived by artisans from coast to coast. The School of the New American Farmstead at Sterling College is offering a new course in “Charcuterie: Artisanal Preparation and Preservation of Meat” for those interested in created cured meats at home or in a small-scale professional setting.

This four-day course, held June 26-30, 2017, is designed for students to learn the fundamentals of processing meats from a variety of animals, turning them into a range of prepared and preserved delicacies. Students will learn both the history of the craft as well as hands-on skills and recipes.

“I want to get beautiful meat and make things out of that beautiful meat,” says instructor Jules Guillemette. “I want to teach respect to the animal, to the people that taught me, and to the craft of charcuterie. But most of all, I want us to have fun together.”

Students will learn to read a carcass, process meat with respect by wasting as little as possible, and learn how to make sausage, bacon, pâté, rillettes, and more, as well as visit Vermont producers and purveyors of fine meats. The course will touch on the principles of dry curing and aging to prepare students for further study of those topics; tying microbiological knowledge to hands-on skills in the broader context of food safety and state and federal regulations will be emphasized.

Guillemette is feeding and delighting the community from their very own kitchen at Beau: Butchery + Bar in Montpelier, Vermont, where they showcase Vermont products with an interactive and aesthetically rich experience. Before Beau, Guillemette studied at the Culinary Institute of America, worked under award-winning chefs in Seattle, and was the Assistant Plant Manager for Vermont Smoke and Cure in Hinesburg.

The class is being offered at Sterling College as part of the School of the New American Farmstead, its continuing education program that provides a variety of classes and workshops for aspiring agrarians, artisan food enthusiasts, and environmental stewards. These hands-on short courses in small-scale food production and sustainable farming offer one-on-one mentorship, inspiration, skills, and new perspectives that will feed the body, the mind, and the spirit.

This is the second year of the visionary School of the New American Farmstead, the creation of President Matthew Derr. Under President Derr’s leadership, the College has launched the Rian Fried Center for Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems; made substantial progress on renewable energy; transformed its agricultural facilities; and set records for enrollment and fundraising.

The School of the New American Farmstead at Sterling College is generously underwritten by two great Vermont businesses: Chelsea Green Publishing, the preeminent publisher of books on the politics and practice of sustainable living, and Vermont Creamery, an award winning creamery offering fresh and aged goat cheeses, cultured butter, and créme fraîche that combine the European tradition of cheesemaking with Vermont’s terroir. Both Chelsea Green and Vermont Creamery are partner businesses that share a deep commitment to the environmental stewardship mission of Sterling College.

Online registration is now open, but spaces are limited. Students are encouraged to apply as early as possible. Academic credit is available for all courses. For more information this course and to register, visit www.sterlingcollege.edu/charcuterie.