News Release — Green Writers Press

March 20, 2017

Contact:

Dede Cummings, 802-380-1121, [email protected]

Green Writers Press Spring Books Reading/Party

Friday, April 7, 2017 | 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Next Stage Arts in Putney, Vermont

This Book Launch Party is an annual affair that GWP hosts with Next Stage in a partnership to honor Earth Day and bring out the best of Vermont literature and new books from outside the state, published by an emerging, independent publishing house located in southern Vermont. Please join us to hear these local poets and authors read. Proceeds, $10 or sliding scale, benefit Next Stage.

Brattleboro’s own Dede Cummings will host a reading from her first poetry collection, To Look Out From, winner of the 2016 Homebound Publications Poetry Prize. Dede will read a few poems and host the event. Putney’s Tim Weed, will read from his highly-anticipated, first short story collection, A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing. Guilford’s Megan Buchanan, has a first poetry collection that she will read a few poems from entitled Clothesline Religion. Brattleboro scribe, Peter Gould, will read from his upcoming memoir of commune tales, Horse-Drawn Yogurt: Stories from Total Loss Farm. James Crews, poetry editor of The Hopper, will read from his poetry collection, The Book of What Stays and a new chapbook.GWP author, Cardy Raper, will be honored for her book An American Harvest and there will be a special event for the late Mark Green, a Putney resident and author of the posthumously published Void if Detached.

Drinks and refreshments will be served! Books will be available for purchase and signing. For more information: nextstagearts.org or visit www.greenwriterspress.com

EVENT WEBSITE: http://nextstagearts.org/event/green-writers-press-book-launch/?instance_id=19849