Arrested Farmworker Produces Spanish-Language Show for Channel 17

News Release — Channel 17/Town Meeting TV

March 20, 2017

Channel 17/Town Meeting TV

On Friday, March 17th Channel 17/Town Meeting TV community producer Enrique “Kike” Balcazar, producer of Nadando Contra la Corriente con Justicia Migrante, the popular Spanish language program for Vermont migrant farm workers, was one of three people detained and arrested by U.S. Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement (ICE) officials last week. Enrique’s arrested colleagues include Zully Palacios and Alex Carrillo.

Enrique Balcazar is a remarkable champion of free speech and an inspiring advocate for Vermont migrant farm workers. Channel 17/Town Meeting TV recently nominated Enrique for a national Hometown Media Award with the Alliance for Community Media for his important work as producer and host of Nadando Contra la Corriente con Justicia Migrante.

As long time fighters for human rights, Enrique, Zully and Alex have worked through legal channels to improve the lives of the very people who help to maintain the unique agricultural nature of Vermont. They actively contribute to the well-being of our state and all of its people. Channel 17/Town Meeting TV is seriously concerned by the federal detention of Enrique and his colleagues. We join our neighbors across Vermont in calling for their immediate release. Their threatened deportation is unjust and would be an unnecessary and significant loss for our community.

Read more about the arrests here https://vtdigger.org/2017/03/17/ice-detains-two-migrant-justice-activists/ and watch video as, over the weekend, hundreds of people turned out to support those recently arrested.