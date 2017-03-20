Vermont Fish and Wildlife Waterfowl Hearings Rescheduled

News Release — Vermont Fish and Wildlife

March 17, 2017

Media Contact:

David Sausville

802-878-1564

ESSEX, Vt – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife waterfowl hearings in Whitehall, New York and Essex, Vermont that were cancelled due to heavy snow have been rescheduled.

The Essex hearing will now take place on Wednesday, March 22 at Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road, Essex, Vermont 05452. The Whitehall hearing will now take place on Thursday, March 23 at the Skenesborough Rescue Squad Building, 37 Skenesborough Drive, Whitehall, New York 12887. All hearings will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

A hearing in Newport, Vermont took place as scheduled this week.

The annual hearings are being held by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and Board. Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to attend one of the hearings and share their preferences and opinions about the proposed seasons.

Under Federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain Zone must be uniform throughout the entire zone. Waterfowl seasons in New York’s portion of the Lake Champlain Zone must be identical to the waterfowl season in Vermont’s portion of the Zone.

Comments received, as well as input and recommendations from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, will be reviewed by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board.

The proposed 2017 migratory bird hunting seasons are available at vtfishandwildlife.com. Comments can be sent to [email protected].

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request at the Vermont meeting. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible, for example an interpreter must be requested at least two weeks in advance, if possible. Please send an e-mail to: [email protected] or call the office staff at 802-878-1564 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).