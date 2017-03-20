Vermont Author and Adventure Travel Guide Debuts Short Story Collection: A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing

News Release — Green Writers Press

March 20, 2017

Contact:

Dede Cummings, publicity

802-380-1121 • [email protected]

Vermont author and adventure travel guide has a first-rate debut in a short story collection: A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing

Brattleboro, Vermont – Green Writers Press is delighted to announce that A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing by Tim Weed is due out in April 2017.

A high mountain lake in the Colorado Rockies is the point of departure for these stories of dark adventure, in which fishing guides, amateur sportsmen, scientists, mountaineers, and expatriates embark on disquieting journeys of self-discovery in far-flung places: the hazardous tidal waters of Nantucket, the granite quarries and ski slopes of New Hampshire, Venezuela’s Orinoco basin, the ancient squares and alleyways of Rome and Granada, the summit of an Andean volcano, and the tension-filled streets of eastern Cuba.

A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing has been shortlisted for the New Rivers Press Many Voices Project, the Autumn House Press Fiction Prize, and the Lewis-Clark Press Discovery Award. Stories in the collection have appeared in Colorado Review, Gulf Coast, Writers Digest, and elsewhere. “The Afternoon Client” won the 2013 Writer’s Digest Popular Fiction Awards, and “Tower Eight” was the Grand Prize winner for Outrider Press’s The Mountain anthology. Other stories have been nominated for the Pushcart and Best of the Net anthologies and shortlisted for numerous international literary awards.

Early Praise & Advance Reviews:

“Tim Weed’s A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing is a fiction collection of the first order. I found myself parceling out the stories to make them last. These are stories that will live a long time both on the page and in your heart.”

—Joseph Monninger, author of The World as We Know It

“In his first short story collection, novelist Tim Weed shows his stunningly impressive range—transporting readers from the heights of the Andes and the depths of the Amazon to the backstreets of Rome and Granada. Many of Weed’s stories have a hint of the mysterious, even the supernatural, but they are all grounded in sharply-rendered material worlds so fresh one feels one might step directly into the literary photographs he has created and stroll around for a while. A top-notch debut, not to be missed.” —Jacob Appel, author of Einstein’s Beach House

“Each story is a jewel, cracking open what matters most: love, family, and our big beautiful planet.” —Ann Hood, author of The Book That Matters Most

“From the mountain lakes of the Colorado Rockies to cobbled streets of Spain, this fascinating collection of short stories by Vermont-based writer Tim Weed (Will Poole’s Island) never disappoints. The stories are more about choices than they are about fly fishing or murder, but time and again Weed’s vivid characters in these thirteen tales of dark adventure are forced to confront a vision of themselves—or others—that’s not quite as positive as they’d hoped . . . A Field Guide to Murder and Fly Fishing is a collection you’ll be happy to get lost in.”

—Julie Reiff, Ploughshares

“A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing is more than a collection of adventure stories. It is a significant and moving collection of ideas, snapshots, and visions that leave a lasting impression . . . Never predictable, this collection is a must for travelers, adventure seekers, and anyone who cares to examine the depth of [Weed’s] varied and flawed characters.”

—Ron Samul, We Are the Curriculum

Tim Weed lives in Vermont and spends as much as possible of his non-writing time outdoors. He’s the winner of a Writer’s Digest Popular Fiction Award and his work has appeared in Colorado Review, Gulf Coast, The Millions, Backcountry, Nantucket Magazine, Writer’s Chronicle, and many other journals and anthologies. Tim’s first novel, Will Poole’s Island (2014), was named one of Bank Street College of Education’s Best Books of the Year. He’s the co-founder of the Cuba Writers Program and a featured expert for National Geographic Expeditions in Cuba, Spain, and Tierra del Fuego. Read more at www.timweed.net.

Fiction

240 pages; Hardcover with jacket; $24.95

Pub Date: April 7, 2017

ISBN: 978-0997452877

E-book ISBN: 9780998701202

Available wherever books are sold and from your local, independent bookstore.

Distributed worldwide by Midpoint Trade Books.

Foreign translation rights available—contact Dede Cummings, publisher, [email protected]