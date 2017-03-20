Norwich Welcomes Navy Admiral Phil Davidson, Commander U.S. Fleet Forces Command, for Spring Todd Lecture

News Release — Norwich University

March 7, 2017

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University presents the first lecture of the spring 2017 Todd Lecture Series with “Junior Officers Leading in the Fleet,” a presentation by Admiral Phil Davidson, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 7 p.m. in Plumley Armory.

This event is free and open to the public and is the second Todd Lecture in Norwich University’s “Year of Leadership” of the bicentennial countdown.

Admiral Phil Davidson, a native of St. Louis, Mo., has served as Commander of United States Fleet Forces Command, based in Norfolk, Va., since December 2014. He mans, trains and equips over 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active duty service members and government employees. As Commander of U.S Fleet Forces, he is responsible for providing combat-ready forces around the globe in support of U.S. national interests. During past assignments, he commanded the U.S. Navy’s SIXTH Fleet, Carrier Strike Group EIGHT/EISENHOWER Strike Group, USS GETTYSBURG, and USS TAYLOR.

Davidson is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Naval War College. He has a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies, and a Bachelor of Science in Physics. Davidson is a 1982 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

His decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat “V,” a Superior Honor Award from the U.S. Department of State, and other personal, service, unit and campaign awards.

Davidson will spend time on the Norwich campus Tuesday afternoon engaging with Norwich undergraduate students. This Todd Lecture is sponsored by the College of National Services, which oversees Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) programs at Norwich through the departments of Army Military Science, Aerospace Studies and Naval Science.

Norwich University’s Todd Lecture Series is named in honor of retired U.S. Army Major General Russell Todd and his late wife, Carol, in gratitude for their dedicated service to the university. General Todd, a 1950 graduate of the university, also serves as president emeritus. With this series, Norwich brings national thought leaders from business, politics, the arts, science, the military and other fields and endeavors to its Northfield campus.

For more information, please visit the Todd Lecture Series website at tls.norwich.edu or call (802) 485-2633.