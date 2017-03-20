Montpelier Development Corp. Hires Joe Evans as Executive Director

News Release — Montpelier Development Corp.

March 17, 2017

Contact:

Michael Nobles

(802) 229-5514

MONTPELIER, VT. On March 16, 2017, the Montpelier Development Corporation announced the hiring of Joe Evans as the Corporation’s first Executive Director. Evans and his family moved to Vermont in 2012 after a successful career as an executive marketing leader, corporate strategist, and hands-on management consultant.

“Joe Evans is an insightful, dynamic, and personable individual who will use his skills and experience to help implement the strategies and projects described in Montpelier’s Economic Development Strategic Plan,” said Board Chair Michael Nobles. “The other board members and I are excited to work with Evans to make a significant impact on the growth and sustainability of Montpelier.”

The MDC is an independent non-profit corporation that serves as steward of the Economic Development Strategic Plan for the City of Montpelier. The Economic Development Strategic Plan (EDSP) was created for the City with a goal of positioning Montpelier as a superior quality location for development so that it can increase economic activity, private-sector jobs and population in the City. To implement the EDSP, the Montpelier Development Corporation was created by act of the Montpelier City Council and the Board of Montpelier Alive (Montpelier’s downtown community association). The MDC’s mission is to build upon the capitol city’s existing strengths as well as identify and facilitate new opportunities in business and housing.

Reporting to the Board of Directors of the MDC, the MDC Executive Director will work closely with local government, area businesses and organizations to assist individual entrepreneurs and already-existing firms to establish, relocate, or expand their businesses within the City of Montpelier.

In addition Michael Nobles, who serves as Chair of the board, the other board members for the corporation are Sarah Jarvis (Vice Chair), Cheryl LaFrance (Secretary), Steve Ribolini (Treasurer), Elinor Bacon, Tim Heney, Harrison Kahn, Bill Kaplan and Robert Kasow.