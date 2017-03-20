 

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s Public Appearance Schedule for March 20 – March 24, 2017:

Mar. 20, 2017, 2:45 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release – Mayor Miro Weinberger
March 20, 2017

Mayor Miro Weinberger's public appearance schedule for March 20 – March 24, 2017:

Monday, March 20
4:00 pm Flag Raising Ceremony in Honor of International Francophonie Month – Contois Auditorium, City Hall

Tuesday, March 21
No public appearances scheduled

Wednesday, March 22
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue – Fletcher Free Library Director Mary Danko to attend for the Mayor
5:25 pm Burlington Mayor’s Show, Live at 5:25, with Burlington Electric Department (BED) General Manager Neale Lunderville, BED Community Program Coordinator Destenie Vital, and Vermont Gas Systems Vice President of Customers and Communities Tom Murray – Channel 17

Thursday, March 23
8:00 am Charlie, Ernie & Lisa Radio Show – WVMT 620AM

Friday, March 24
No public appearances scheduled

