Leahy Slams President Trump for Rolling Back EPA Auto Fuel Economy Standards

“This is another giant step backward in President Trump’s race to the bottom, environmentally and economically. After President Obama’s actions saved the American auto industry, U.S. automakers have met fuel economy standards, while thriving economically as never before. They would have met the existing standards as well, as they always have in the past. The current standards would have saved consumers and businesses billions of dollars in fuel costs at the pump, and this is especially important in rural states like Vermont, where we are so dependent on our cars. And all of these savings, while also leaving the air that we breathe that much cleaner and clearer. These vehicle emission standards are also critical to our energy security and national security, because we still import nearly 5 million barrels of oil a day, including more than 3 million barrels a day from OPEC nations. Once more the Trump administration proposes mortgaging the future of our children, our communities, our health, and our planet.”

