Huntington’s Disease Education Symposium at Southern Vermont College

News Release — Southern Vermont College

March 20, 2017

Contact:

Marion Whiteford, SVC Communications, 802-447-6388, [email protected]

(BENNINGTON, Vt.)—A Huntington’s Disease Education Symposium will take place at Southern Vermont College (SVC) on Saturday, April 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in Everett Mansion’s Burgdorff Gallery. This symposium will be of interest to families and professional caregivers and those living with or at risk with Huntington’s disease. The event is free but preregistration is required.

At the SVC Symposium, experts in this field will cover topics on Huntington’s Disease 101, research and clinical trial updates, speech and nutrition, advocacy, and neurologic music therapy. A physician will be available to answer questions.

The event includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Preregistration is required no later than March 28 by contacting Virginia Goolkasian, Regional Director for Huntington’s Disease Society of America, at [email protected] or 978-905-5588.

The symposium is funded by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America through an unrestricted educational grant from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and in-kind support from Crescent Manor Nursing Home, and sponsored by Southern Vermont College, including the Nursing and Radiologic Sciences programs.

About Huntington’s Disease:

Huntington’s Disease (HD) is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. HD is known as the quintessential family disease because every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of carrying the faulty gene. Today, there are approximately 30,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families.

HDSA was founded in 1968 by Marjorie Guthrie, the wife of legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie. Woody died from HD complications in 1967 when he was only 55 years old, but the Guthrie family legacy lives on at HDSA to this day.

To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.hdsa.org or call 800-345-HDSA.