Energy Action Network Announces New Executive Director

News Release — Energy Action Network

March 20, 2017

Contact:

Alise Certa, Energy Action Network, 802-595-2258, [email protected]

Montpelier, VT – Energy Action Network (EAN), a network of Vermont non-profit, business, state, financial and educational leaders committed to the goal of 90% renewable energy by 2050 has announced the selection of Jared Duval as its new Executive Director. The selection was made after a regional search and selection process by the EAN Board of Directors. Linda McGinnis, EAN’s Program Director, has been serving as Interim Director since January.

“Jared brings both the vision and the skills to continue EAN’s unique network approach to transforming Vermont’s energy economy,” according to Leigh Seddon, EAN’s Board Chair and President. “EAN is lucky to have found someone with Jared’s skills, knowledge, and passion about clean energy, who can build on EAN’s past accomplishments and also move our mission forward.”

Jared Duval brings to EAN a background in non-profit management and strategic facilitation, having directed the Sierra Club’s national student and youth organization (2005-07), while also co-chairing a U.S./Canada-wide coalition – the Energy Action Coalition – that worked with hundreds of campuses to advance ambitious energy efficiency and renewable energy investments. Most recently Jared served as Economic Development Director at the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, where he was responsible for providing business support to working lands and green economy businesses across the state. Read Jared’s full bio online at eanvt.org.

“I am excited to work with EAN’s members and stakeholders to achieve a sustainable and affordable energy future for all Vermonters,” Jared said. “EAN’s collective impact approach has demonstrated that it will take all of us working together to reach Vermont’s goal of 90% renewable energy by 2050. I can’t wait to learn from our Network members, to engage with new partners, and to identify new opportunities to improve the health of our economy, environment, and individual lives”.

\For more information on the Network and its current projects, visit eanvt.org.