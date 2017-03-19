 

Phil Scott’s public schedule for the week of March 18

Mar. 19, 2017, 7:16 am by Leave a Comment

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 3/18/17 – 3/24/17

Saturday, March 18

8:45 – 9:30 AM
College Pathways Workshop at St. Michaels College
One Winooski Park, Colchester, VT

5:45 – 6:15 PM
Vermont National Guard and Vermont Police Force Charity Hockey Game
Essex High School Hockey Rink, 2 Educational drive, Essex Junction, VT

Sunday, March 19

No public events scheduled at this time

Monday, March 20

10:30 – 11:00 AM
Grand Opening of Hunger Mountain Children’s Center
123 S. Main Street, Waterbury, VT

1:30 – 2:30 PM
Tour of Burlington Generator
175 Sears Lane, Burlington, VT

4:00 – 5:30 PM
Attend French Connections Conference and Flag Raising
University of Vermont and City Hall, Burlington, VT

Tuesday, March 21

No public events scheduled at this time

Wednesday, March 22

9:00 – 10:00 AM
Open Door Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

6:15 – 7:30 PM
Best Places to Work in Vermont Awards Ceremony
Doubletree Hotel, Williston Road, South Burlington, VT

Thursday, March 23

8:30 – 10:00 AM
Vermont Worksite Wellness Awards
Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center, Burlington, VT

11:00 – 11:15
Vermont Nonprofit Legislative Day
Room 11, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Friday, March 24

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Appear on Bill Sayre’s Radio Show
Listen in the Waterbury area at 96.1 FM or 550 AM and statewide at WDEVradio.com

