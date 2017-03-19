Phil Scott’s public schedule for the week of March 18

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 3/18/17 – 3/24/17
Saturday, March 18
8:45 – 9:30 AM
College Pathways Workshop at St. Michaels College
One Winooski Park, Colchester, VT
5:45 – 6:15 PM
Vermont National Guard and Vermont Police Force Charity Hockey Game
Essex High School Hockey Rink, 2 Educational drive, Essex Junction, VT
Sunday, March 19
No public events scheduled at this time
Monday, March 20
10:30 – 11:00 AM
Grand Opening of Hunger Mountain Children’s Center
123 S. Main Street, Waterbury, VT
1:30 – 2:30 PM
Tour of Burlington Generator
175 Sears Lane, Burlington, VT
4:00 – 5:30 PM
Attend French Connections Conference and Flag Raising
University of Vermont and City Hall, Burlington, VT
Tuesday, March 21
No public events scheduled at this time
Wednesday, March 22
9:00 – 10:00 AM
Open Door Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
6:15 – 7:30 PM
Best Places to Work in Vermont Awards Ceremony
Doubletree Hotel, Williston Road, South Burlington, VT
Thursday, March 23
8:30 – 10:00 AM
Vermont Worksite Wellness Awards
Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center, Burlington, VT
11:00 – 11:15
Vermont Nonprofit Legislative Day
Room 11, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Friday, March 24
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Appear on Bill Sayre’s Radio Show
Listen in the Waterbury area at 96.1 FM or 550 AM and statewide at WDEVradio.com