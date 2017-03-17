Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department Sets Public Hearings for Otter, Muskrat Proposal

News Release — Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

March 16, 2017

Media Contacts:

Kim Royar, 802-747-8412; Scott Darling, 802-786-3862; Mark Scott, 802-777-4217

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Three public hearings have been set by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board to gather input on proposed changes to otter and muskrat trapping regulations.

The proposal originated as a petition from a member of the public and has passed first vote by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board. The proposed changes would extend the otter trapping season by an additional month through the end of March to align with beaver trapping season. The proposal would also extend muskrat colony cage trap check times to 72 hours to align with the check time requirements for all other kill type traps set in aquatic environments.

After receiving public comment through emails, letters and public hearings, the Board will go through two additional rounds of voting before the rule is finalized.

The proposal is available for public review at vtfishandwildlife.com. Comments on the proposal can be sent to [email protected].

The hearings are from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. as follows:

Monday, April 3 – Lyndon State College, Burke Mountain Room (Conference Center), Lyndon, VT

Tuesday, April 4 – Kehoe Conservation Camp, 636 Point of Pine Road, Castleton, VT

Thursday, April 13 – St. Albans Town Education Center, 1695 Main St., St Albans, VT