Vermont Electric Cooperative Announces Peter Rossi as New Chief Operating Officer

News Release — Vermont Electric Cooperative

March 16, 2017

Contact:

Lisa Morris, 802-730-4399

[email protected]

Johnson, VT- Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is pleased to announce that Peter Rossi has joined VEC as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a key position in VEC’s senior leadership team. As COO, Rossi will be responsible for overseeing engineering and operations for the co-op, which serves approximately 32,000 members over 2,000 square miles of Northern Vermont.

Rossi joins VEC after 10 years at Powder River Energy Corporation in Wyoming, where he worked first as its Manager of Business Support Services and then as Manager of Service Operations. Prior to that, he worked for eight years in various roles at IBM. He started as VEC’s Chief Operating Officer on March 6.

“We are thrilled that Peter has joined our organization,” said CEO Christine Hallquist. “We conducted an extensive national search for the right candidate. Many VEC employees had the opportunity to meet Peter during a two-day interview earlier this year. He received high praise from employees for his communication skills, technical knowledge, and his commitment to community. Peter will be a tremendous asset to our member-owned cooperative.”

“When I visited VEC, it was evident that VEC employees have a passion for their jobs and are committed to VEC members. They take great pride in the work that they do and are true stewards of the principles of what it means to be part of a rural electric cooperative. I am excited to be part of that culture, and I’m honored to be joining the VEC team,” said COO Peter Rossi. “I look forward to working with all the staff, and especially the Engineering and Operations group, to align everything that we do on a daily basis directly to the strategy of the company. I hope to provide the right support and servant leadership as part of an already high-performing team as VEC moves into the future.”

VEC was established in 1938 to bring electricity to rural underserved Vermonters. VEC is now nationally recognized for innovative and advanced use of technology. VEC is the largest locally-owned electric distribution utility in Vermont.