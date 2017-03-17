Rutland Regional Announces Physician and Physician Assistant of the Year

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

March 16, 2017

Media Contact:

Peg Bolgioni, Rutland Regional Marketing & Public Relations, 802.772.2843

Rutland, VT: Each year, Rutland Regional Medical Center employees select a Physician of the Year and a Nurse Practitioner (NP) or Physician Assistant (PA) of the Year. For 2017, Rutland Regional is proud to recognize James Cromie, MD, FACS from Rutland General Surgery as the Physician of the Year, and Bethany Stack, PA-C from Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, as the PA of the Year. We congratulate both of these outstanding providers.

James F. Cromie, MD, FACS 2017 Physician of the Year

Dr. Cromie, General Surgeon, was named the physician who personifies the hospital’s core values and patient-centered model of care.

He is deeply committed to patient care and safety, an exceptional communicator, and clinically astute.

In the nominations submitted, Dr. Cromie was commended for his dedication and skill. “Dr. Cromie is an accomplished provider completely dedicated to his patients and a pleasure to work with. He exemplifies all that we aspire to be as physicians. He is steadfast in supporting and teaching those around him to ensure that we all practice at the highest levels.”

Dr. Cromie joined Rutland Regional Medical Center’s General Surgical Team in 2012. In addition to his duties at Rutland Regional, he has organized and led a session on heroic procedures in the cadaver lab at the University of Vermont Medical Center and supports staff education and training on trauma resuscitation. Dr. Cromie remains invested in establishing Rutland Regional as a trauma center which will improve the care of trauma patients. He is also very active in a number of volunteer organizations like the Mentor Connector, Rutland Dismas House and Church of the Wildwood.

Dr. Cromie received his medical degree from the University of Colorado, School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado and completed his residency in surgery at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, member of the Society of Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, and Cancer Liaison Physician Representative to the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

Bethany Stack, PA-C 2017 NP/PA of the Year

Bethany Stack, PA-C was selected as NP/PA of the Year. The award was created to recognize the important role of advanced degree nurses and physician assistants in healthcare.

Bethany, a Physician Assistant with Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, was nominated for her excellence in patient care, high degree of professionalism and clinical expertise.

In the nomination submitted, Bethany was praised for her competence and tremendous work ethic. “Bethany is the ‘go to person’ for so many of the staff at Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic. She is extremely knowledgeable, patient and approachable. She models excellence in an inspiring manner, making others more effective at caring for our community.”

Bethany is active with “Save a Lab Rescue” having rescued many dogs over the years. She has also volunteered her time with the Rutland Area Community Medical Scholarship Program, Pine Hill Park and the annual local Cystic Fibrosis Walk.

Bethany received her MS in Medical Science from the Physician Assistant Program at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. She is certified with the American Board of National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and the Vermont Board of Medical Practice.