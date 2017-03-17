 

Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel to Meet March 23

Mar. 17, 2017, 1:41 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Public Service Department
March 16, 2016

Contact:
Anthony Leshinskie, State Nuclear Engineer
(802)272-1714
[email protected]

Vermont Public Service Department Announces March 23, 2017 Meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel.

Montpelier, VT – The Public Service Department today announced the next meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the multipurpose room at Brattleboro Area Middle School at 109 Sunny Acres in Brattleboro, VT.

Representatives from the Vermont Public Service Department, Agency of Natural Resources and Attorney General’s Office will provide the state’s overview of the Certificate of Public Good petition that Entergy and NorthStar have filed with the Vermont Public Service Board.

The Vernon Planning Commission will discuss the town’s economic development efforts and future use of the Vermont Yankee site. The Panel will also hear decommissioning updates from the State of Vermont and Entergy.

The complete agenda for the March 23, 2017 meeting can be viewed at:
http://publicservice.vermont.gov/sites/dps/files/documents/NDCAP/3.23.17%20NDCAP%20Agenda%20-%20Final.pdf
Presentation material for this meeting will be added to the NDCAP webpage at http://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap as it becomes available.

All meetings of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel are open to the public. The public can submit comments to the Panel by emailing [email protected]. (All emails sent to NDCAP become public record.)

Remote Access (via GoToWebinar) will be available for the meeting. Please email Tony Leshinskie, Vermont State Nuclear Engineer at [email protected] or through [email protected] to request a remote access connection. Remote access requests should be made no later than 12 noon on March 23.

 

