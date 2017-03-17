Norwich University to Hold 58th Annual Vermont STEM Fair

News Release — Norwich University

March 16, 2017

Contact:

Daphne Larkin 802-485-2886

[email protected]

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University will once again host this year’s Vermont Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Fair on Saturday, April 1. The day-long event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., anchored in Norwich’s state-of-the-art science complex, Bartoletto Hall, with an awards ceremony in Dole Auditorium starting at 2:00 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the fair showcases the work of Vermont public, private and homeschool students in grades 5-12 who have won local science and math fair competitions. The students will display projects that tackle questions and pose solutions arising from the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The event marks the only state-wide STEM fair for middle and high school students, and because of its scope and prizes, it is the premier STEM competition for grades 5-12 in Vermont.

Each accepted project at the state-wide fair will be independently evaluated by at least three judges over the course of the morning to determine winners for medals, cash, trips to competitions beyond Vermont and scholarships.

Some 125 volunteer judges will be on hand. They include industry scientists and engineers, secondary education faculty, medical professionals, military personnel, retirees and other science-related professionals from across Vermont. All hold advanced degrees or have extensive experience in STEM fields.

Students compete for more than $10,000 in cash and prizes and $17,000 in trip awards and expenses donated by local organizations and $500,000 in scholarships to Vermont colleges. The fair is also affiliated with the International Science and Engineering Fair, and five other national and international competitions, which award additional prizes.

“The Vermont STEM Fair helps encourage and mentor young scientists, enrich high school and elementary school STEM curricula statewide and provide opportunities for outstanding students to participate in national and international science and engineering competitions,” Dr. Richard Milius, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, VSTEMF Co-Director said. “Since its founding in 1819, Norwich University has been a leader in experiential education. By hosting the fair for over 30 years, Norwich plays an important role in promoting hands-on science for Vermont’s future leaders.”

Sponsored by the Vermont Principals’ Association, VSTEM is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) education organization supported by Norwich University and more than 100 other Vermont organizations, colleges and industry partners, all sharing the common vision to excite young Vermont minds about the STEM fields and the opportunities available to them to complete their STEM education and careers in Vermont.

For more information, please contact Dick Milius [email protected] or Allison Neal [email protected].

This event is free and open to the public.