Michael Badamo: Resistance back in the day
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Michael J. Badamo, of Montpelier, who was editor and publisher of The Watchman. He has been in and out of Vermont politics since 1976; in 2002 he ran for governor as a Progressive.Millions of us faced the draft in the 1960s. It was a fact of life. Every young man got drafted, so we were taught. Of course, that wasn’t true. After all, they did call it selective service for a reason. They really didn’t need all of us 18-year-old kids. Some people, actually most people, got out. As a kid in high school in the early ’60s, though, I bought it. I did think everybody had to do time in the military. Even Elvis had to go.
There was no war then so doing a stretch in uniform didn’t seem like too bad a deal, kind of romantic actually. I was smart and from what I gathered someone moderately bright could easily qualify for some safe technical job that required a nice long training period.
The times changed a lot after high school and quickly. All of a sudden we were in a very hot war with ever greater demands for cannon fodder. All of a sudden my mind was opened to a very different way of looking at war in general and Vietnam specifically. No way was I going to go.
Some went passively, resigned to the inevitable. Some went enthusiastically, filled with macho feelings of what they call patriotism. Most of us, I think, hunted for ways to duck it, find a legal way out of the dragon’s jaws. There were plenty available. A minority of us, as a matter of political principle, sought to defy Uncle Sam in diverse creative ways.
I was into defiance at that point. I lost my student deferment in mid 1967 and received my 1A classification card. I didn’t care. I had political points to make to the war machine. I wasn’t philosophically a pacifist and had no background in the acceptable pacifist religious groups. So conscientious objector was not an option.
What to do? Defiance, I decided. I organized a small group of young men, maybe 20 or so, called it The Resistance, and, with the help of the American Friends Service Committee drafted individual letters to our respective draft boards condemning the war and returning our draft cards. We got a small bit of publicity in the local Ann Arbor paper for the action and I was fairly quickly sent an induction notice. That autumn I was drafted.
Then I found myself on the horns of a dilemma both philosophically and practically. Philosophically, a resolute follow-through of refusing the draft meant facing the consequences which, of course, meant going to prison. On the other hand, one could not actually resist anything in prison and I certainly didn’t want to remain on the sidelines while there was still action in the streets to pursue.
As a practical matter, I was terrified of putting myself at the tender mercies of the federal prison system. I didn’t want to be locked up. I might have gone to Canada but once again that seemed like missing out on opportunities to do something useful or interesting, and, goddamnit I was an American all the way through. I had no interest in being an exile.
I had no regrets for my lack of patriotism and have none to this day. The government was wrong and we who resisted were right. I think that is even more true today. Resist.
So deal with it by making as much trouble for the war machine as I could while still remaining a free American citizen. Thread the needle and to hell with philosophical self righteousness.
As I pondered my options that autumn, Selective Service sent me a date for my physical in December. If I passed I would be sworn in immediately and on their hook.
Also that autumn I played a part in the massive demonstration against the war right up to the steps of the Pentagon. An inspirational element that night was the spontaneous ignition of hundreds, maybe thousands, of draft cards all over the Pentagon grounds, like a nighttime meadow of fireflies. I had already sent in my draft registration card but I still had in my wallet my classification card. I added my tiny flame.
A month or less later I was on my way to California to sink deeper into what came to be called the counterculture. A short time before my scheduled physical and induction at Fort Wayne in Detroit I informed my draft board that I had moved to California. With bureaucratic precision they rescheduled the physical for a couple of months later at the Oakland induction center, notorious by this time for anti-draft demonstrations. Hmm, I wondered, how long could I keep this dodge ball bouncing?
Quite a while as it turned out. After several months and a couple more notes to the draft board changing my address from California to Vermont then back to Ann Arbor, I knew I had to face the music sooner or later. My entertaining new hippie lifestyle on the streets of San Francisco might be coming to an unpleasant end. I had to take the physical and if I passed I had to refuse induction and face military prison.
Fort Wayne wasn’t as accustomed to freaks as Oakland so it was the better choice for failing. I prepared as best I could. I actually got an ear pierced, not so common in those days and not to my taste. I grew my hair out as long as it would go, didn’t bathe or brush my teeth, and stayed up three nights straight before the plane ride back to Ann Arbor assisted by several doses of acid and speed. I was pretty much a basket case by the time I boarded the bus for Detroit.
The induction center was a cavernous old brick barn packed with military macho and bewildered kids. First we had to fill out a medical form. I checked every every box I could that might indicate a disqualifying mental condition. I was a physically healthy kid so I knew my only chance was pretending to be mentally disturbed.
Then they ordered us all out of our clothes except underpants and sent us through a gauntlet of mass market testing stations at a frighteningly fast pace. I felt like a steer headed for slaughter. Of course I passed every test. Then the final stop for the likes of me, the shrink, my last hope.
One on one in his tiny office, me in underpants, him in uniform, I was about as strung out and wasted as I had ever been before or since. He was a big black guy who looked like he had seen everything and been everywhere. I mumbled, slurred words, stared blankly at the wall. Then I saw this look in his eye that suggested I was as transparent as window glass. I figured I was cooked. But it was not to be. He failed me and I was free.
Why? He saw right through my act. I think he figured that I would be nothing but trouble for the military one way or another and a waste of government money. He was right too. I got a 1Y classification meaning only to be drafted in case of national emergency which Vietnam was not. I was out for good and very happy.
I had no regrets for my lack of patriotism and have none to this day. The government was wrong and we who resisted were right. I think that is even more true today. Resist.
