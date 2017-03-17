 

Community Poetry-Making to Celebrate National Poetry Month in St. Johnsbury

Mar. 17, 2017, 2:24 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Catamount Arts
March 14, 2017

Contact:
Anne Campbell
Catamount Arts
PO Box 324 St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
[email protected]

The third annual PoemTown St. Johnsbury celebration will take place throughout the month of April, hosted by Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, and the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce. 2017 will feature Poetry Machines at locations throughout St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville, Vermont, and Monroe, New Hampshire, where community members are encouraged to type a few lines or words to add to a communal poem.

“We are excited to have an ongoing poetry conversation this year using the Poetry Machines,” said Anne Campbell, Education Director at Catamount Arts. “People of all ages and levels of writing experience are welcome to share their thoughts and respond to what other poets have written. The only requirement is that writers need to keep in mind that their grandmother or their 6-year-old might read their words.” The PoemTown St. Johnsbury planning committee is in the process of securing a location in which to display the community poems at the end of the month.

Poetry Machines can be found at the following locations in St. Johnsbury: Catamount Arts Center; St. Johnsbury Athenaeum; Café at Gatto Nero Press; Kingdom Taproom; St. Johnsbury Welcome Center; Boxcar & Caboose; and Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium. There will also be one at the Monroe (NH) Public Library. At Green Mountain Books in Lyndonville, the public can type on a Poetry Machine owned by the late Northeast Kingdom poet Galway Kinnell, who was Vermont’s Poet Laureate from 1989-1993. PoemTown St. Johnsbury is grateful to Patrice McDonough for the loan of the other Poetry Machines.

Event details and additional information on other poetry events happening in the Northeast Kingdom may be found on the Catamount Arts website (www.catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/poem-town).

