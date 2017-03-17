Christina Rouleau to lead DFR Insurance Division

News Release — Vermont Department of Financial Regulation

March 14, 2017

MONTPELIER – Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation (DFR), announced today the appointment of Christina R. Rouleau as deputy commissioner of the Insurance Division.

Rouleau joined DFR in 2009 as assistant general counsel and became director of the Market Conduct Section in 2012. In that role, she managed the team that is responsible for investigating and examining insurance companies. In 2015, the Consumer Assistance Section merged with the Market Conduct Section and her supervisory duties were extended to include the staff that handles all consumer inquiries and complaints received by the department.

Gov. Phil Scott said he is pleased with Rouleau’s selection.

“The work done at the Insurance Division is important to my Administration’s efforts to make Vermont more affordable and to restore faith and trust in government through strong oversight that protects Vermonters,” Scott said. “I’m pleased to have Christina bring her years of experience and leadership to this role, and know she will serve Vermonters well.”

Pieciak agreed saying Rouleau’s experience and expertise in the field of insurance is invaluable to the department.

“Vermonters have received millions of dollars through enforcement actions as a direct result of her efforts. Chris is invaluable to our team; she shows initiative and seriousness of purpose while balancing many responsibilities,” he said, “I look forward to continuing to rely on her good counsel and willingness to tackle tough issues as she joins the other deputies in helping me to oversee DFR.”

Rouleau said she is grateful for the opportunity to continue serving DFR and eager to begin her new responsibilities.

“I believe that my deep understanding of the regulatory process coupled with my familiarity with the Insurance Division will enhance my ability to be an effective leader,” she said, “I’m proud to work with this talented and hard-working staff and I look forward to continuing the department’s commitment to consumer protection.”

A graduate of Woodbury College, Rouleau embarked on a four-year Law Office Study Program at the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and was admitted to the Vermont Bar Association in 2006. She later worked as an assistant attorney general prior to joining DFR.

Rouleau replaces Kaj Samsom who was named commissioner of the Vermont Tax Department in January. She begins her new job immediately.