 

Burlington Free Press and Hannaford Supermarkets Help the Vermont Foodbank Fight Hunger

Mar. 17, 2017

News Release — Vermont Foodbank
March 16th, 2017

Contact:
Nicole Whalen, Vermont Foodbank
802-505-0123

Burlington, VT –Last week representatives from the Burlington Free Press and Hannaford Supermarkets celebrated a successful campaign by presenting the Vermont Foodbank with a check for $3,200. This is the result of their recent campaign that ran from October 2016 through January 2017. During this time, the Burlington Free Press donated two dollars for each subscription sold and 10 cents for each copy of the paper sold at the participating Hannaford stores. All funds raised were donated to the Vermont Foodbank.

“As a local digital-first media company, we aim to serve the greater good and support fellow Vermonters. Through our partnership with Hannaford and the Vermont Foodbank, we collected and donated $3,200 which provided over 9,600 meals to those in need. The Burlington Free Press prides itself in being a part of the community fabric and looks forward to its many future partnerships,” said Kasia Abrams, Local Sales Manager at the Burlington Free Press.

This campaign took place in Hannaford locations in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille counties. “Hannaford is proud to partner with the Burlington Free Press and Vermont Foodbank to provide meals for Vermonters who are at risk of going hungry,” said Samara Bushey, Hannaford Director of Operations in Vermont. “As a company, Hannaford is committed to rescuing food daily at our stores for hunger relief and building partnerships such as this one that can make a difference in people’s lives. Together, we can help ensure all our neighbors have the nutritious food they need.”

The $3,200 donation will help the Vermont Foodbank feed the 1 in 4 Vermonters who face hunger. “Partnerships like this are critical to our mission of ending hunger in Vermont,” says John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank. “It takes the whole community working together to tackle this issue, and we are so fortunate to have dedicated partners like Hannaford and the Burlington Free Press at our side.”

 



