AARP Vermont Offers Community Action Grants in Newport Aimed at Improving Livability

News Release — AARP Vermont

March 16, 2017

Contact:

David Reville, Communications Director

AARP Vermont

802-951-1303

BURLINGTON, VT — AARP Vermont and the Newport Community Renaissance Corp. (NCRC) are now accepting applications for the 2017 Community Action Sponsorship Program — as an effort to provide modest grants and technical support to community groups or individuals. The initiative is part of AARP’s work to enhance the Age Friendliness of Newport by preparing the community for the rapidly aging demographic shift — particularly in the areas of housing, mobility and community engagement.

The grants will provide support to groups within Newport that are focused on improving the age-friendliness in the following areas:

– Affordable and accessible housing options for older residents

– Delivery of services to help older residents age in the setting of their choice

– Increase walkability through outreach and education, sidewalk audits, amenities for walkers, public art installations, improve safe street crossings, and navigation

– Placemaking projects that promote public spaces aimed at improving health, happiness and well-being for people of all ages and ability

– Public transit

– Fostering intergenerational and multi-cultural connections through socialization and community engagement and information

– Increase employment and volunteer opportunities for older adults

– Improve accessibility for disabled residents within buildings and outdoor spaces

There will be two Community Action Sponsorship grants awarded in the amount of $2,500 each. “We are excited to be part of an effort that encourages and promotes community involvement toward making Newport a great place to thrive,” said Karen Geraghty, NCRC board chair. “We look forward to seeing some innovative ideas and solutions to issues that impact the quality of life here in Newport.”

These sponsorships are intended to inspire and support grassroots groups that have a vision for their neighborhood or the city and how it can be improved to the meet the needs of all residents. The sponsorship is open to grassroots groups and small non-profits in Newport and should represent a desire to make change through local level activism and advocacy.

The deadline for applications is April 21, 2017. Grants will be one-time funding for a 12-month period and groups who are awarded sponsorships will receive technical assistance and training from AARP staff. This will include advocacy, communications support, and administrative support (when appropriate). Sponsored projects will have the public recognition by AARP, including letters of support, as needed to achieve their goals.

Applications and an RFP are available from Kelly Stoddard Poor at 951-1313 or [email protected] or online at http://bit.ly/2nsyQGb.

