News Release — Vermont State Police

March 17, 2017

Contact:

Scott Waterman

Vermont State Police Public Information Officer

802-241-5277 desk

802-279-4554 cell

[email protected]

Montgomery, VT – 03/17/17 – Sunday, March 19th, 2017 marks the 13 year anniversary of the disappearance of Brianna Maitland. Investigators continue to investigate active leads in this case and believe there is a strong indication that Brianna was in fact, a victim of foul play. Brianna Maitland, 17 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at her place of employment at the Black Lantern Inn, located in Montgomery, VT. Brianna reportedly left work on March 19, 2004, at approximately 11:20PM. Brianna’s car was discovered the next day adjacent to an abandoned farmhouse, located on VT Route 118 in the town of Montgomery, a short distance from work. There is no evidence at this time to indicate that Brianna willingly left the area.

The Vermont State Police, along with the Maitland family, cannot overemphasize the importance of anyone coming forward with information. The Maitland family continues to offer a $20,000 reward for information. This reward includes $10,000 for anyone who can identify the exact location of Brianna and $10,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance. The family reward will expire on July 1st 2017 so anyone with information is encouraged to come forward as soon as possible. The State Police remain optimistic that new information will lead to a resolution in this case.

The Vermont State Police is offering a reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the resolution of this case and/or information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. The Vermont State Police offers rewards on specific major cases with an emphasis on unsolved homicides and missing persons where foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact: Vermont State Police at (802) 524-5993; the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355; or submit an anonymous tip at www.vtips.info or by texting “CRIMES” (274637) with keyword: VTIPS.

View the Brianna Maitland flyer at www.facebook.com/VermontMissingPersons.

You can also find information about Brianna Maitland’s case, including media reporting, on the Vermont State Police Unsolved Cases page, at http://vsp.vermont.gov/unsolved.