March 15, 2017

UVM Delays Re-Opening Until Noon Thursday

University of Vermont President Tom Sullivan has approved delaying the university’s re-opening until Thursday. March 16 at noon to allow additional time to clear snow.

Winter Storm Stella is now the second highest snowfall in Burlington’s history. Nearly 30 inches of snow have fallen on campus, and a few more inches are expected overnight. The university’s Emergency Operations Group continues to monitor the situation closely.

UVM grounds and custodial crews have been working almost non-stop, with help from outside contractors, since noon on Tuesday to try to keep roads, walkways and key building entrances clear. However, not every parking lot will be available tomorrow. Despite the fact that fewer faculty and students are on campus this week due to spring break, UVM is encouraging staff to help reduce the number of cars on campus for the next couple of days by car-pooling, using mass transit, or in some cases working remotely. The university has selected nine parking lots to focus on clearing this evening, and asking employees to park in one of them. Other lots will not be readily accessible, and UVM is discouraging staff from using them so that snow can be removed efficiently. The accessible parking lots on Thursday will be Waterman, Given, Jeffords, PFG Garage, Harris-Millis, Marsh-Austin-Tupper, 601 Main, Trinity North and Mercy.

Parking violation ticketing will be suspended for Thursday and Friday. In order to assist people moving about the campus, Transportation and Parking Services will be running the regular on-campus shuttle route with an added loop around the UVM Green to service the front of Waterman for the next two days, at which time service will revert to normal campus routes.