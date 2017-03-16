 

Unemployment 3.1 percent in January

Mar. 16, 2017, 6:25 am by Leave a Comment

Vermont’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in January, a slight decrease from the rate of 3.2 percent in December.

The unemployment rate continues to be lower than the national unemployment rate, which was 4.8 percent in January.

Local unemployment rates were lowest in White River Junction (3 percent), Woodstock (3.1 percent) and Burlington-South Burlington (3.1 percent). However, at the local level, the Department of Labor does not adjust unemployment rates based on the season.

The highest unadjusted unemployment rate in Vermont continues to be in Derby (7.6 percent), followed by Newbury (5.7 percent) and St. Johnsbury (5.7 percent).

“The initial numbers for January 2017 show the Vermont economy heading in a positive direction,” Lindsay Kurrle, the commissioner of the Department of Labor, said in a press release.

The unemployment rate is an indicator that measures the percentage of people who are unable to find jobs despite actively seeking work. The rate does not include people who are outside of the workforce, such as stay-at-home parents or people who have given up looking for work.

Kurrle pointed to another indicator, called U-6, that measures under-utilization in the labor market. Vermont’s U-6 unemployment rate fell from 8.2 percent in 2015 to 7.1 percent in 2016, according to the Vermont Department of Labor.

“This figure, which captures the unemployed, discouraged workers and people working part-time because they cannot find full time work, had remained stubbornly high during the recent recovery,” Kurrle said. But she said it’s showing “significant improvement.

She said the U-6 rate dropped sharply in 2016 because more people are finding full-time jobs. “Tight labor market conditions persist which is why we encourage people to contact their local Department of Labor office,” she said.

Filed Under: Business & Economy, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With:
Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

Latest stories by Erin

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Unemployment 3.1 percent in January"