Sanders Statement on Trump’s Budget

News Release — Sen. Bernie Sanders
March 16, 2017
Contact:
Sanders Press Office
WASHINGTON, March 16 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) issued the following statement Thursday after President Donald Trump released his budget:
“President Trump’s budget is morally obscene and bad economic policy. It will cause devastating pain to the very people Trump promised to help during the campaign. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, when 43 million Americans are living in poverty and half of older Americans have no retirement savings, we should not slash programs that senior citizens, children and working people rely on in order to provide a massive increase in spending to the military industrial complex. Trump’s priorities are exactly opposite of where we should be heading as a nation.”