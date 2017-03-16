Comment Policy
Robert Herendeen: Environmental bookkeeping
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Robert Herendeen, of Burlington, who is a Fellow at the Gund Institute at UVM and a Burlington Electric commissioner. It was first published in Plus 05401.During the runup to the November vote on Burlington’s downtown rezoning, a proponent several times quoted “vast” CO2 savings for people living downtown relative to the suburbs, and in particular living in Burlington instead of Charlotte. That is a partial analysis that fails to account for other activities that produce CO2, especially (but not only) non-auto travel. The question of comparable incomes is critical.
For example, consider a two-week China vacation for a family of four. A rough estimate shows that four people traveling 14,000 round-trip miles by air will use 560 gallons (13 barrels) of jet fuel. This is the energy and CO2 equivalent of the same volume of auto fuel, and amounts to that used annually by 1.4 standard cars or 2.5 Priuses. In two weeks most or all of whatever auto use savings resulting from living in Burlington for a year has been overwhelmed.
Also quoted was a result from the Berkeley CoolClimate Calculator that the average Charlotte household produces 52 percent more CO2 than the average Burlington household. Research on the connection between consumption and energy/carbon impacts (some of it done by my colleagues, students, and me at the University of Illinois) shows that overall income is the dominant factor. Richer people have a higher impact than less affluent people; they have bigger houses, drive more, and take more long-distance vacations.
I do criticize the partial, narrow-boundary analysis used glibly in the zoning discussion.
UVM professor Art Woolf’s Burlington Free Press article (Dec. 14, 2016) states that the average Charlotte household has an income 2.57 times that of the average Burlington household. Our research predicts that the resulting carbon impact of the Charlotte household is 1.94 times as great, i.e., 94 percent greater. The upshot is that the difference in carbon impact attributed to suburban vs. urban living is well explained by income difference. A comprehensive comparison should state the assumed, and hoped-for, income levels.
I do not mean to criticize travel or affluence; a year ago I was visiting family in Switzerland. I do criticize the partial, narrow-boundary analysis used glibly in the zoning discussion. And I point out how difficult it is to design small measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the consumer end of the chain without broad measures across the full board of how we consume. “Upstream” measures that percolate through all consumption stand a much better chance of succeeding (think carbon tax), and will lead to less noise and more action. In any case, all participants invoking this kind of environmental analysis should be transparent in comparing apples and apples, and including the whole enchilada.
