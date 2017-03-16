Moody’s Investors Service Affirms Burlington’s ‘A’ Credit Rating

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger

March 15, 2016

Improves Future Outlook from Stable to Positive

Cites prudent, balanced operations and fiscal responsibility

Burlington, VT – Moody’s Investors Service revised the City of Burlington’s outlook to positive and affirmed the City’s A3 credit rating on Monday (please see Burlington ratings table below). In its Credit Report, Moody’s stated “The city remains committed to improving its financial position and has generated four consecutive surpluses (audited 2013-2016). Management adheres to the fund balance policy adopted by the Council in 2015 and has been budgeting $1 million annually for reserve replenishment. The policy targets an unassigned fund balance of 10-15%, and the city achieved that in fiscal 2016, well ahead of schedule.”

“Moody’s improved outlook validates the City’s recent financial achievements, and is an indicator of likely future progress,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “The City’s credit rating is particularly important to taxpayers and ratepayers at this time as we are bonding to implement our major infrastructure plan – we will remain focused on and committed to responsible stewardship of the City’s finances.”

Highlights from the Moody’s report include:

“Management team budgets conservatively and prudently manages expenditures, leading to recent growth in reserves.”

“The revision of the outlook to positive reflects our expectation that the city will maintain structurally balanced operations and modestly improve its reserve levels, as it has done for the past few years, despite rising costs for debt service, salaries, and employee benefits.”

Future actions that could lead to another rating upgrade:

Continued surplus operations and material growth in reserves and liquidity

Final resolution of BT sale