 

Moody’s Investors Service Affirms Burlington’s ‘A’ Credit Rating

Mar. 16, 2017, 10:29 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
March 15, 2016

Contact:
Brian Lowe
802.324.2505

Improves Future Outlook from Stable to Positive

Cites prudent, balanced operations and fiscal responsibility

Burlington, VT – Moody’s Investors Service revised the City of Burlington’s outlook to positive and affirmed the City’s A3 credit rating on Monday (please see Burlington ratings table below). In its Credit Report, Moody’s stated “The city remains committed to improving its financial position and has generated four consecutive surpluses (audited 2013-2016). Management adheres to the fund balance policy adopted by the Council in 2015 and has been budgeting $1 million annually for reserve replenishment. The policy targets an unassigned fund balance of 10-15%, and the city achieved that in fiscal 2016, well ahead of schedule.”

“Moody’s improved outlook validates the City’s recent financial achievements, and is an indicator of likely future progress,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “The City’s credit rating is particularly important to taxpayers and ratepayers at this time as we are bonding to implement our major infrastructure plan – we will remain focused on and committed to responsible stewardship of the City’s finances.”

Highlights from the Moody’s report include:

“Management team budgets conservatively and prudently manages expenditures, leading to recent growth in reserves.”
“The revision of the outlook to positive reflects our expectation that the city will maintain structurally balanced operations and modestly improve its reserve levels, as it has done for the past few years, despite rising costs for debt service, salaries, and employee benefits.”

Future actions that could lead to another rating upgrade:

Continued surplus operations and material growth in reserves and liquidity
Final resolution of BT sale

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Moody’s Investors Service Affirms Burlington’s ‘A’ Cr..."