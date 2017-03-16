 

Montpelier's Landmark Capitol Grounds Café Launches New Branding

March 16, 2017

Coffee lovers have been satisfying their cravings at Capitol Grounds Café on Montpelier’s State Street since 1998. Now the capitol’s favorite café is making the coffee they roast available to customers throughout Vermont and beyond under a new name: 802 Coffee.

Over the years as the popularity of the café has grown, so has demand from those who want to enjoy Capitol Grounds’ coffee at home and at work.

One indicator is the success of Bernie’s Beans. Packages of the coffee featuring the Vermont Senator’s unmistakable visage were introduced during Bernie Sanders’ campaign in 2015 and continue to sell, so far raising more than $15,000 for the Vermont Veterans Fund.

The introduction of 802 Coffee represents a significant expansion for Capitol Grounds and recognizes the increasing role of sales in retail and wholesale coffee from its certified organic roastery.

“802 Coffee will let us bring our Vermont roasted coffee to many more people,” says Capitol Grounds owner Bob Watson.  “Our new branding represents us better as a specialty coffee roaster in our state, and really showcases our coffees better than ever.”

Watson recalls when the café first opened. “We set up the roaster behind the counter and customers had a first-hand view of our coffee spilling into the cooling tray.” Eventually the demand necessitated establishing a roastery in East Montpelier, which is being upgraded and expanded to meet the continued growth.

802 Coffee will feature a familiar selection of Capitol Grounds favorites along with a wide selection of new, rare small batch coffees such as exclusive Costa Rica Micro Lots, Ethiopia Girma Eshetu, Sumatra Raja Batak, and Papua New Guinea Kange Talu.

Already available online at 802coffee.com, at Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier, City Market in Burlington, Healthy Living in South Burlington and other retail outlets, 802 Coffee will be sold at grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and inns throughout Vermont and beyond.

 

