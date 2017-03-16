CCV among Top 25 Military Friendly Community Colleges

CCV offers comprehensive support services to veteran and military students and their families. With two dedicated Veteran and Military Resource Advisors, specialized tutoring and career services, and an online student network, CCV is uniquely positioned to provide exceptional educational support to veteran and military populations.

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Community College of Vermont (CCV) has been ranked among the top 25 Military Friendly® community colleges in the nation by Victory Media, an industry-leading rating group for institutions serving veteran and military students. “CCV is honored to work closely with veteran and military-connected students. It is our responsibility to support these students in achieving their educational goals, given the selfless years of service they have provided,” said Jennifer Garrett-Ostermiller, CCV’s Director of Student Services. “We strive to promote CCV’s dual mission of access and success for those who have served, as well as for their family members. To be consistently recognized as a military-friendly school is a validation, and we are especially proud to be ranked in the top 25 community colleges in the country.”

