Catamount Arts Photography Workshop Rescheduled

News Release — Catamount Arts

March 16, 2017

Contact:

Erin Narey

[email protected]

Boston-based artist Steven Edson’s March 18 photography workshop has been rescheduled. Edson will teach Finding the Unusual Moment in the Commonplace: A Photography Workshop at the Catamount Outback Artspace in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, April 8th, from 9:00 to 5:00 pm. The class is open to adults and high school students.

Edson’s workshop will explore preconceptions about the everyday aspect of looking at the commonplace. Participants will learn to break down habitual ways of seeing to reveal the unique qualities of their environment in order to make engaging and iconic photographs. The day-long workshop will include time for shooting in downtown St. Johnsbury as well as discussion and critique of work shot in the field.

Participants will need to bring a bag lunch and a digital camera or a cellphone with a good quality camera. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to bring laptops or tablets with imaging software (e.g. Photoshop, Light Room), but computers will be available at the workshop for those who do not have them.

Artist and workshop instructor Steven Edson graduated with a BFA from Massachusetts College of Art & Design, majoring in Studio for Interrelated Media. He exhibits widely and was most recently featured in Art Now: New Directions in Contemporary Photography at the Ann Arbor Art Center in Michigan. Formerly a photography lecturer at the Boston Architectural Center and a commercial photographer who integrated video and animation into work for his clients, Edson now concentrates his energies full-time on fine art photography.

Edson currently has work on display in Catamount Arts’ [email protected] juried group show and will have a solo exhibition, All Roads Lead Home, in Catamount’s Rankin Gallery March 18-April 29. Edson will speak at Catamount Arts about his work on April 7 at 7pm. Following his March 18 workshop, there will be an opening reception at Catamount from 5-7.

Tuition for Edson’s April 8 workshop is $80 ($75 for Catamount Arts members). To register for the workshop or find more information, visit www.catamountarts.org/education or call 748-2600.