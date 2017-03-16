 

Cabin Fever Dance Raises $3,000 for Cancer Center Patient Resource Fund

Mar. 16, 2017, 10:32 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
March 14, 2017

Contact:
Ashley Brenon Jowett
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Phone: 802.447.5019 | Fax: 802.447.5214
[email protected]

Bennington, VT—March 14, 2017—The Cancer Center Community Crusaders (4Cs) hosted their 3rd Annual Cabin Fever Dance at the Elks Lodge in Bennington, VT, on Saturday, February 25. The event welcomed over 250 guests and raised nearly $3,000 for the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center’s (SVRCC) Patient Resource Fund. Attendees—many of whom wore flannel shirts, the recommended event attire—enjoyed dancing to music supplied by DJ John Woodell, exciting raffles, and great food.

The 4C’s mission is to provide short-term financial, physical, and emotional support to cancer patients who live within the SVRCC service area. The group’s 3-year fundraising total tops $125,000. Financial assistance from the SVRCC Patient Resource Fund is available to those currently undergoing cancer treatment and struggling to make ends meet. Types of assistance available include travel expenses for treatments or second opinions, gas cards, help with utility and fuel expenses, dental care, wellness classes, and more.

In partnership with the SVRCC, the 4Cs invite community members to their Annual Day of Celebration on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Event activities include the SVRCC Annual Survivors Day luncheon; a large vendor fair; a kids’ play zone, including bouncy houses and a dunk tank; tours of the Cancer Center and the new linear accelerator; live music; and much more. To become part of the Cancer Center Community Crusaders or to support their mission, please email Carson Thurber at [email protected] or call 802-447-5488.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Cabin Fever Dance Raises $3,000 for Cancer Center Patient Resource Fu..."