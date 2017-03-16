Cabin Fever Dance Raises $3,000 for Cancer Center Patient Resource Fund

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

March 14, 2017

Bennington, VT—March 14, 2017—The Cancer Center Community Crusaders (4Cs) hosted their 3rd Annual Cabin Fever Dance at the Elks Lodge in Bennington, VT, on Saturday, February 25. The event welcomed over 250 guests and raised nearly $3,000 for the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center’s (SVRCC) Patient Resource Fund. Attendees—many of whom wore flannel shirts, the recommended event attire—enjoyed dancing to music supplied by DJ John Woodell, exciting raffles, and great food.

The 4C’s mission is to provide short-term financial, physical, and emotional support to cancer patients who live within the SVRCC service area. The group’s 3-year fundraising total tops $125,000. Financial assistance from the SVRCC Patient Resource Fund is available to those currently undergoing cancer treatment and struggling to make ends meet. Types of assistance available include travel expenses for treatments or second opinions, gas cards, help with utility and fuel expenses, dental care, wellness classes, and more.

In partnership with the SVRCC, the 4Cs invite community members to their Annual Day of Celebration on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Event activities include the SVRCC Annual Survivors Day luncheon; a large vendor fair; a kids’ play zone, including bouncy houses and a dunk tank; tours of the Cancer Center and the new linear accelerator; live music; and much more. To become part of the Cancer Center Community Crusaders or to support their mission, please email Carson Thurber at [email protected] or call 802-447-5488.