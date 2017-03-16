Bradford Psychiatric Associates Open Doors, Hoping to Alleviate Wait-list Pressures for Individuals Suffering from Opiate Use Disorder

News Release — Bradford Psychiatric Association

March 16, 2017

Contact:

John C. Caceres

802.222.5201 x327 – office

917.882.0900 – mobile

[email protected]

Fred Hesse, MD Joins Staff as Medical Director

Bradford, VT (Jan. 23, 2017)– Bradford Psychiatric Associates (BPA has assumed management of the former Green Mountain Family Medicine Clinic in White River Junction and Rutland. The two locations join the BPA office in Bradford providing office-based outpatient treatment (OBOT) services in three key geographical Vermont locations. The BPA OBOT clinic provides medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for patients seeking recovery from opioid use disorder. The BPA clinic currently has more than 100 slots available for patients seeking recovery from opioid use disorder with the help of buprenorphine, naltrexone or Vivitrol MAT services between its Rutland and White River Junction offices. Coinciding with the assumption of management, BPA is pleased to announce that Fred Hesse, MD, an American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) board-certified physician, has joined BPA as medical director.

“We’re very excited about opening our doors to help a community desperately in need of MAT programs,” said Dr. Hesse. “We hope to be able to alleviate some of the wait-list pressure given the opiate crisis around the state. Our goal is to provide clinically indicated individual and / or group therapy to ensure that each patient has the greatest possibility of success as they pursue their goals in recovery.”

Dr. Hesse brings more than 30 years experience as an addiction specialist to Bradford Psychiatric Associates. He was most recently the medical director at Arms Acres, an inpatient addiction rehabilitation facility located in Carmel, NY. In addition to having ASAM board certification, Dr. Hesse is also a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine.

As is the case in Bradford, both the Rutland and White River Junction clinics feature a full staff including licensed alcohol and drug counselors (LADC), nursing staff, administrative staff and physicians. Group and individual therapies are facilitated at both locations.

Bradford Psychiatric Associates accepts Green Mountain Care as well as the majority of private insurance. Admission criteria for the BPA outpatient program include:

• A documented history of pathological substance use disorder patterns.

• Individual is at least 18 years of age and out of high school.

• Individual is not currently suffering from a mental disorder or psychological impairment that will prohibit participation in an outpatient co-occurring addictions treatment program (individuals can receive psychiatric evaluation diagnostic and treatment services from BPA as deemed necessary and/or clinical advisable). The BPA Clinical Team for appropriateness for treatment services admission will review all referrals with co-occurring status.

• Individual has not exhibited a history of behavior that would jeopardize the safety of the clinical community. The BPA Clinical Team will review all complicated cases with referral sources and/or clinical providers to ensure admission decisions reflect the best interests of the individual and the clinical community.

• Individual is not currently suicidal or homicidal.

For eligibility into the BPA MAT program or to set up an appointment, contact the Rutland clinic at 802.775.7798 or the White River Clinic at 802.381.6363. All inquiries are confidential, adhering to HIPAA protocols and CFR 42 Part 2.

About Bradford Psychiatric Associates

BPA seeks to provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT), clinically indicated comprehensive psychosocial therapy (per ASAM Criteria), co-occurring treatment, and psychiatric evaluation/treatment services to men and women presenting with primary Opioid Use Disorder (DSM-V) who have been assessed as viable candidates for MAT services. The office-based outpatient treatment facility endeavors to provide all clinical treatment services in a supportive, trauma-sensitive, therapeutic environment, which will enhance a satisfying, rewarding recovery from substance use disorder.