Body at Poultney home is believed to be missing woman

Vermont State Police say they believe a woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead inside a Poultney home.

Alexandra Rooker, 26, of Fair Haven, was reported missing March 8 and was last seen by friends in Poultney on March 3.

Police, in a statement early Thursday morning, said a woman’s body was found about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the home of Wayne Oddo, 53, on Morse Hollow Road in Poultney.

Oddo is in federal custody on drug charges.

Police say they have preliminarily identified the deceased as Rooker and have notified her next of kin. An autopsy by the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is planned to determine the cause and manner of her death, according to police.

Detectives from the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigations have been looking into Rooker’s disappearance since receiving the report last week, according to the police statement.

The 2½-story residence on Morse Hollow Road is on a dirt road about 4 miles from Route 140. Two troopers were at the scene Thursday morning providing security, one blocking a long driveway leading to the home and the other on the road looking down on the residence.

A state police crime scene vehicle was also parked in the driveway.

Questions were referred to state police Maj. Glenn Hall, who was not on the scene Thursday morning. No other information was immediately available.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and BCI detectives are working with the Rutland County state’s attorney’s office in the investigation. The state police crime scene search team has gathered evidence.

No activity appeared to be going on at the home around 10 a.m. Thursday.