 

Body at Poultney home is believed to be missing woman

Mar. 16, 2017, 12:25 pm by Leave a Comment
missing woman

The scene in Poultney where a woman’s body was found Wednesday evening. Photo by Alan J. Keays/VTDigger

Vermont State Police say they believe a woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead inside a Poultney home.

Alexandra Rooker, 26, of Fair Haven, was reported missing March 8 and was last seen by friends in Poultney on March 3.

Police, in a statement early Thursday morning, said a woman’s body was found about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the home of Wayne Oddo, 53, on Morse Hollow Road in Poultney.

Oddo is in federal custody on drug charges.

Alexandra Rooker

Alexandra Rooker. Photo courtesy of Vermont State Police

Police say they have preliminarily identified the deceased as Rooker and have notified her next of kin. An autopsy by the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is planned to determine the cause and manner of her death, according to police.

Detectives from the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigations have been looking into Rooker’s disappearance since receiving the report last week, according to the police statement.

The 2½-story residence on Morse Hollow Road is on a dirt road about 4 miles from Route 140. Two troopers were at the scene Thursday morning providing security, one blocking a long driveway leading to the home and the other on the road looking down on the residence.

A state police crime scene vehicle was also parked in the driveway.

Questions were referred to state police Maj. Glenn Hall, who was not on the scene Thursday morning. No other information was immediately available.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and BCI detectives are working with the Rutland County state’s attorney’s office in the investigation. The state police crime scene search team has gathered evidence.

No activity appeared to be going on at the home around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections Tagged With: , , ,
Alan J. Keays

Alan J. Keays is the former news editor of the Rutland Herald. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Alan on Twitter @ajkvt

Latest stories by Alan

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Body at Poultney home is believed to be missing woman"